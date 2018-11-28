Stay in this gorgeous geodesic dome hotel, only $210 a night

I look at the Dômes Charlevoix hotel and its three geodesic rooms in the middle of an incredible forest in Canada, and I can’t help but to want to teleport there right this instant and spend the winter there.

The south-facing structures–designed by Canadian architectural studio Bourgeois/LeChasseur–feel like alien structures hidden among the maple trees of the Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, a beautiful forest that runs along the Saint Lawrence River, in Quebec.

As for the structures: They channel a classic architectural typology. The geodesic dome was first imagined by Walther Bauersfeld after the Great War. Bauersfeld–chief engineer of lens manufacturer Carl Zeiss–created the first dome out of triangles to house his own home planetarium. However, it wasn’t until 20 years later that the shape was popularized by architect and inventor R. Buckminster Fuller. Fuller realized that the design enabled the maximum volume for the least amount of weight. He also determined that the geodesic dome was unusually stable–its triangular forms distribute stress evenly throughout a structure–so he used it in gigantic buildings like the American Pavilion at the 1967 Montreal World’s Fair, which served as inspiration to Disney’s Spaceship Earth at Epcot Center in Florida.

That history gives the Dômes an otherworldly quality. Each dome sits atop a wooden deck perched upon a metallic structure. The deck has chairs and a hot jacuzzi (because of course you need a hot jacuzzi in the middle of nature).

Inside, each room has a bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, and a large kitchen, all with concrete floors with radiant heat and walls wrapped in gray canvas that give the interior a sense of raw comfort–it’s like camping without all the pains of camping. There’s also a modern stove that can serve as the center of a reading area.

The bed faces a ultra-wide panoramic window oriented to the south. This orientation allows as much light as possible to come in during the day, while offering a view of the stars at night. There’s a second bed if you want to bring your kids along with you but, seriously, who the hell wants kids in a place like this.

You can spend a vacation in one of these domes starting on March 2019–the earliest date available right now–for about $210 a night.