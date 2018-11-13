The fight to stop Amazon’s huge new New York office starts now

Amazon’s months of bread crumbing the reveal of its second headquarters came to an end on November 13: The mega-company officially named Long Island City, Queens, and Arlington, Virginia, as the joint recipients of HQ2. There’s a lot to unpack in this conversation. After the long bidding war that had cities like Newark groveling before Amazon with billion-dollar tax-break offers and mayors offering to rename their jurisdictions after the tech giant, the most powerful company in the U.S. announced it will be headed to two of the most powerful cities in the U.S.: New York and Washington, D.C. (It’s also setting up a much smaller operations outpost in Nashville.)

Most small companies, when they look to establish themselves in a new place, are shown a number of hoops through which they have to jump. They have to secure licenses (that cost money) from the city and state. They have to go through the often-arduous process of community approval where they want to take root. And they have to pay ongoing taxes to the state and city in which they operate. This is certainly what will happen to the businesses in the ecosystem that the Amazon offices will create around them. But Amazon is getting a special deal, as often happens when big companies–like Foxconn in Wisconsin or Boeing in Chicago–dangle jobs and economic development in front of elected officials. New York State is giving Jeff Bezos’s behemoth a total of $1.525 billion in direct incentives; Arlington will hand over $573 million. Its justification for securing these tax breaks from some of the wealthiest cities in the country: The presence of Amazon will create jobs–it’s saying 25,000 each in New York and D.C.–and attract new investment in the area.

But if Amazon thought it could just waltz into New York City and set up shop unopposed, it was sorely mistaken. Sure, both Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are saying that Amazon could bypass the city’s notoriously stringent land-review process because, according to Politico reporter Dana Rubenstein, they are democratically elected officials who can make decisions like this when the stakes are high enough. But local elected officials–many of them just taking up seats after last weeks’ midterm elections–are not having it.

Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, who represents part of Queens, announced that he will introduce legislation to slash the types of subsidies that Amazon will receive, and funnel the money instead toward alleviating student debt. That, Kim told Splinter, would provide a bigger economic boost to the state than the arrival of Amazon.

Corey Johnson, speaker of the New York City Council, issued a statement the morning of November 13 blasting Amazon–and by proxy Cuomo and de Blasio, who ushered it in–for its lack of engagement with local needs before selecting its perch. “Amazon is one of the richest companies in the world, but you can’t put a price on community input, which has been missing throughout this entire process,” Johnson wrote. “I find that lack of engagement and the fact that negotiations excluded the City Council–which is elected by New Yorkers to guide land use projects with communities in mind–extremely troubling. I also don’t understand why a company as rich as Amazon would need nearly $2 billion in public money for its expansion at a time when New York desperately needs money for affordable housing, transportation, infrastructure, and education.”

Johnson’s colleague, Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, whose district comprises Long Island City, is similarly concerned. Van Bramer and New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, who represents western Queens, issued a joint statement echoing Johnson’s concerns, but adding that Amazon’s promise of jobs in New York is a hollow one: “We are witness to a cynical game in which Amazon duped New York into offering unprecedented amounts of tax dollars to one of the wealthiest companies on earth for a promise of jobs that would represent less than 3% of the jobs typically created in our city over a 10-year period,” they wrote. What’s particularly galling to these politicians: Amazon is receiving a subsidy of $48,000 from the state for each job it creates with a salary of over $150,000, and the average annual income in the nearby Queensbridge Houses, one of the nation’s largest public housing developments, is around $15,000.