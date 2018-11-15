Our image of an entrepreneur desperately needs an update–here’s how we change it

“Young people are just smarter,” Mark Zuckerberg infamously said to 650 aspiring entrepreneurs at a Y Combinator Startup School event in 2007. His logic was straightforward–young people lead simpler lives, so they’re able to focus on big-picture problems. Now that Zuckerberg is in his thirties, I’m not sure he’d still agree–in fact, I’m confident he wouldn’t.

But this idea continues to resonate. Silicon Valley still fetishizes youth, and a lot of people probably see 22-year-old Zuckerberg as the archetype of a founder. Research confirms that many people perceive young entrepreneur to be more driven and more capable of solving significant challenges.

There’s just one problem. A substantive and growing body of data tells us this picture is dead wrong. A study released this year reveals that the average age of a startup founder is 42. Baby boomers, meanwhile, are twice as likely to start a business within the next year, as are millennials.

Public misconceptions don’t stop with age. In the U.S., immigrants are twice as likely to start businesses compared to native-born citizens. Meanwhile, women-led firms consistently bring in better rates of returns. In terms of gender, socioeconomic class and ethnicity, most entrepreneurs look nothing like the hoodie-and-sandal-wearing stereotype Zuckerberg exemplifies.

This isn’t just an image problem–this stereotype has a profound and growing economic and social consequences. Today, entire segments of the population continue to write off entrepreneurship as a career path reserved for the elite few, and stereotypes about the young, white, male founder perpetuate this myth. This needs to end, now.

Why entrepreneurial diversity matters now

The nature of work is changing. Advances in technology are shifting the way that industries function, and as a result, long-term employment opportunities with one company are becoming harder to come by. Some organizations are making an effort to help workers adapt, but for the most part, the burden is on the individual to figure out how they fit in this new landscape.

Here’s the thing–the world has a lot of problems, and more than ever, we need people who can develop solutions to those problems. While technology might have made it more difficult to pursue a traditional career path, it has also lowered the barriers to entry to starting a business. Tools and platforms like Shopify, Kickstarter, and PayPal are making it easier than ever for people with limited resources to start and scale companies without massive amounts of capital. This is a sharp contrast from the reality that my father and grandmother faced. They had to take second mortgages on their homes to bankroll their retail businesses.