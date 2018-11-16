advertisement
  • 7:00 am

21 inspired holiday gift ideas from staff at 4 cool companies

[Photos: Graham Pollack]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

Need some gift-giving inspiration this year? We asked staff from four design-forward companies—Shinola, Sonos, Etsy and Mattel—to give us their suggestions.

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

Shinola: Koio Sneakers

From $178, koio.co

“Koio’s handcrafted Italian sneakers are classic low- and high-tops in great colorways. The company does cool collaborations, like the Game of Thrones low-top sneaker designed for HBO, and another collection inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel.”–Kirk Black, NYC area manager

See Shinola’s complete gift picks here.

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

Sonos: ROKR 3D Wooden Mechanical Puzzles

From $8.99, robotimeonline.com

“I love these puzzles [like the Marble Run Lift Coaster, $39.99]. I say they’re for my kids, but I always put them together while they watch.”–Christina Valente, director, Corporate Beta Programs

See Sonos’s complete gift picks here.

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

Mattel: Boosted Electric Skateboard

Starting at $749, boostedboards.com

“I often have to scoot around the Mattel campus, which spans several blocks, for meetings, presentations, and shoots. I love to kick it out on my Boosted board—good for anyone looking to upgrade their commute from mundane to magic-carpet-ride fun.”–Michael Kadile, product designer

See Mattel’s complete gift picks here.

[Photo: Graham Pollack]

Etsy: Reclamation Etchworks Glass Spirit Decanters

$295 for set of six, etsy.com

“The Variance decanter collection is equally great for groomsmen and holiday gifts. I typically fill the decanter with my friend’s favorite spirit—so, two gifts in one.”—Jeremy Toeman, Etsy, VP, product management

See Etsy’s complete gift picks here.

