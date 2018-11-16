21 inspired holiday gift ideas from staff at 4 cool companies

Need some gift-giving inspiration this year? We asked staff from four design-forward companies—Shinola, Sonos, Etsy and Mattel—to give us their suggestions.

Shinola: Koio Sneakers From $178, koio.co “Koio’s handcrafted Italian sneakers are classic low- and high-tops in great colorways. The company does cool collaborations, like the Game of Thrones low-top sneaker designed for HBO, and another collection inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel.”–Kirk Black, NYC area manager See Shinola’s complete gift picks here. Sonos: ROKR 3D Wooden Mechanical Puzzles From $8.99, robotimeonline.com “I love these puzzles [like the Marble Run Lift Coaster, $39.99]. I say they’re for my kids, but I always put them together while they watch.”–Christina Valente, director, Corporate Beta Programs See Sonos’s complete gift picks here.

Related: How these online furniture startups plan to win the sofa wars Mattel: Boosted Electric Skateboard Starting at $749, boostedboards.com “I often have to scoot around the Mattel campus, which spans several blocks, for meetings, presentations, and shoots. I love to kick it out on my Boosted board—good for anyone looking to upgrade their commute from mundane to magic-carpet-ride fun.”–Michael Kadile, product designer See Mattel’s complete gift picks here. Etsy: Reclamation Etchworks Glass Spirit Decanters $295 for set of six, etsy.com “The Variance decanter collection is equally great for groomsmen and holiday gifts. I typically fill the decanter with my friend’s favorite spirit—so, two gifts in one.”—Jeremy Toeman, Etsy, VP, product management

