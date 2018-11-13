These MAGA LEGO knockoffs urge kids to “build the wall”

If you are worried that your Christmas will be too full of peace, joy, and generous spirit, the MAGA building blocks unearthed by the New York Post should cure you of this illusion. Emblazoned with a MAGA logo that looks suspiciously similar to LEGO’s logo, the set contains 101 pieces of knock-off gray bricks and a Donald Trump mini-figure in a red MAGA hard hat who can stand guard outside (if it’s not raining, of course) and cheer on the construction project.

The product comes from the minds of the marketing department behind Keep and Bear: The Movie, a documentary that theorizes that “gun ownership is more than a Constitutional right.” The company’s extremely pro-Trump e-commerce site explains the idea behind the toy in handy, racist language: “A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail.” In other words, fear immigrants, kids–starting, presumably, with the package’s caricatured mini-figure wearing a sombrero and holding maracas.

The anti-immigrant LEGO knock-off can be wrapped and put under the Christmas tree for a mere $29.95. Shipping starts on November 23, which means it’s not too late for the Ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future to convince the creators of this project to have a change of heart. (That’s assuming they possess one.) And if the Ghosts are busy, perhaps a letter from LEGO’s lawyers will do the trick.

We’ve reached out to LEGO for comment and will update if we hear back.