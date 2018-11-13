KFC celebrates Christmas with an epic turkey showdown

As we’ve pointed out many times before, the Brits take their Christmas advertising very seriously. The 2018 holiday ad sweepstakes have begun and in with an early entry is KFC, created by agency Mother London, giving us a poultry-themed homage to The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.
Yep, that’s Ennio Morricone’s “L’estasi dell’oro” (or “The Ecstatsy of Gold”) soundtracking our hero’s journey across the snow-swept landscape. No cretins here, just a couple of flightless foul spoiling for a holiday fight.