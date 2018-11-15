New podcast delves into the oral history of “Sex and the City”

Okay, Sex and the City fans, grab a cosmo and gather round, because there’s a new podcast in town that tells the origin story of your favorite four-top. James Andrew Miller’s podcast Origins takes fans back to the fabulous world of pink cocktails, Manolos, and brunch for four in a nearly two-hour episode called “Sex and the City: Tutus, Tete-a-Tetes, and Taxis.” The episode was made in partnership with Cadence13, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis–better known as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. (It appears that Kim Cattrall’s feud with Sarah Jessica Parker means Samantha skipped this particular trip down memory lane.)

Miller interviews Parker, Nixon, Davis, creator Darren Starr and longtime showrunner Michael Patrick King to sketch out how the iconic series came to be, all while exploring all sorts of fun questions like: Can you imagine Nixon as Carrie Bradshaw? Did the show annoy Gloria Steinem? Why did they cast Chris Noth as Mr. Big? And of course, the age-old question puzzling journalists everywhere, how did Carrie afford a massive one-bedroom Upper East Side apartment and her incredible wardrobe on a newspaper columnist’s salary? It also addresses topics including where Patricia Fields got the iconic tutu that Carrie wears in the credits and what the show had in common with Greek mythology (a surprising amount, according to Nixon).

Plug into Origins here, and if you want to round out your Sex and the City podcast playlist, check out Carrie On and then try The Worst Idea of All Time, where the hosts watch a terrible film–Sex and the City 2–40 times and share their thoughts.