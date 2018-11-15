Why New York Magazine is selling its own technology to other media companies

New York Media, the parent company of New York Magazine, is the latest media company to join the software licensing bandwagon. In an increasingly competitive industry–where revenue streams rise and fall like unpredictable monarchies–organizations have sought new ways to rely less on content churn and advertising. Those that have built their own proprietary technology have found an opening.

The company behind the beloved biweekly magazine—and a series of popular branded verticals like The Cut, Vulture, and Daily Intelligencer—has been using its own publishing platform for many years, and now others are beginning to pay for it, too. The first to test it out was Slate, which used New York Media’s software to build out its most recent website redesign earlier this year. Now two others media organizations have inked licensing agreements: Golf.com and Entercom’s Radio.com.

A “closed, open-sourced network”

According to Daniel Hallac, New York Media’s chief product officer, the company has been thinking about selling its own technology for a while now. Some years back, it built its own publishing platform after deciding that Adobe CQ—which New York Media’s sites were previously built on—wasn’t robust enough for the magazine’s digital ambitions. New York Media’s engineers devised their own program and named it Clay (after one of the magazine’s cofounders, Clay Felker, as well as the idea of software that can “mold”).

Hallac describes Clay as built with adaptability in mind. The overall idea, he says, was to make it “as future-proof as possible.” What’s more, it’s a “component-based platform.” Hallac describes it like a Lego set that allows developers to add in whatever new components they want. The architectural philosophy, he explains, is to have a platform that lets the company easily add new components on both the front and back ends.

The transition from individually bespoke software to potential revenue driver was slightly haphazard. Much of Clay is open-sourced, and so when word got out that Slate was unhappy with its content management system (CMS), the two media companies decided to test out a partnership. First, Slate built its long-form features on Clay to see if it liked the new system. The test worked, and so Slate signed a deal to license Clay for its entire redesign. This first test, says Hallac, “really opened our eyes to the possibility” of selling more of these licenses.

The other two new sites being built atop Clay, says Hallac, show off its flexibility. Golf.com, for instance, has an extensive database of golf courses around the country—which should be architected differently than your average news page. Similarly, Radio.com has to be a single-page app site so the radio can play continuously throughout the experience. These features require their own bespoke functionalities—which Clay powers—but they weren’t part of an existing template, like the kind you would find in a conventional CMS. In fact, Clay goes against the model of template-based CMSs, and instead allows developers to use its code base and tools to build their own unique features.

“What I think makes our CMS and model unique is that [clients are] not buying what we have,” Hallac says. “The way Clay works is that licensees are part of a closed, open-sourced network.” In a sense, all the customers are part of a consortium building their own things. The Clay codebase is shared among all of them, but they fork it and then build whatever they want atop it themselves.