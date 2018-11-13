Facebook will let French regulators observe its content moderation processes

The move is an unprecedented joint effort between a government and a major tech player in an attempt to monitor how hate speech is dealt with on a large social media platform. French president Emmanuel Macron announced the initiative yesterday, and it is the result of months of informal talks between Facebook execs and the French government, reports TechCrunch .

French regulators will look into how Facebook monitors and deals with hate speech posted to its platforms during multiple steps, including:

How the flagging of hate speech works

How Facebook identifies hate speech and other problematic content

How Facebook decides if the content is problematic or not

What happens when Facebook takes down a post, a video, or an image that contains hate speech or problematic content

Announcing the initiative, Facebook’s new VP of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg said, “It is in that context significant and welcome that the French government and Facebook are going to announce a new initiative. That model of co-regulation of the public tech sector is absolutely key.”