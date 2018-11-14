Can we design neighborhoods to survive wildfires?

In the wake of the Camp Fire in California–the deadliest in the state’s history, with at least 42 people killed, more than 200 missing, and thousands of homes destroyed in the tiny town of Paradise–some residents say that they want to return and rebuild. Thousands of miles away, in a massive wind tunnel in South Carolina, researchers are testing what makes houses more likely to burn–and how towns like Paradise can prepare now to reduce the chance of another tragedy in a world where fires are increasing in frequency and intensity.

Wildfires are an inevitable part of the ecosystem in places like California, but better design can make it more likely that houses on the edge of wild areas don’t burn. “Wildfires will happen,” says Dan Gorham, research engineer for the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, the organization that runs the South Carolina lab, which also runs tests with hurricane-force winds and hail for the insurance industry. “But what can we do to the built environment so that wildfires have less of an impact?”

In the organization’s lab, machines fling embers onto a full-sized house. It’s a re-creation of the way many wildfires destroy neighborhoods: The fire might still be a mile away, but an ember, carried by the wind, lands on a house and ignites it. A photo taken after the Angora Fire in 2007, a fire near Lake Tahoe that destroyed 242 homes, illustrates that pattern. The ashes of a house are surrounded by green trees that were apparently untouched by the flames.

Small details in a home’s design, it turns out, matter a lot. If a roof is made of metal or clay instead of wood shingles, a flaming ember is less likely to ignite. A gutter can be designed to shed pine needles that would otherwise dry out and serve as tinder. A deck could use paving stones instead of wood. Screens can block embers from getting inside a vent. And if a house can avoid igniting, that can also protect it from spreading a fire to the rest of the block.

“If you are in a community, then this whole effort has to be a community-wide approach, and pretty much people have to be all-in in the community, because I can be the cause of your home igniting if I don’t do what I need to do,” says Steve Quarles, a consultant for the organization and its former chief wildfire scientist.

In rural areas, the design of a house and the land around it can also help determine whether it survives. In the rolling hills of Sonoma County, one recently built house made it through the devastating fires of 2017. In that case, the fire nearly reached the house, but the architects credit stone walkways that buffered the home from the burning native grasses surrounding it.

The house isn’t fireproof, the architects say, and that might not be possible or desirable. “You don’t want to design a concrete bunker,” says Robert Edmonds, partner at Edmonds + Lee Architects, who designed the house. “Nobody really wants that. And in fact, the reason why people want homes in nature is to be in nature, and not to remind them that they’re in some kind of indestructible fortress.”