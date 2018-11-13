Searching for that human touch

In logistics, the “last mile” of a delivery—the distance between a product or service’s final distribution outlet and its ultimate destination—is typically the most expensive and, in many cases, the most complex to solve. Companies such as Amazon, UPS, and FedEx have been lauded for their innovative and efficient approaches to conquering the last mile, yet it remains a confounding problem. Just ask anyone who has had an important package stolen or arrive several days late.

The final mile concept isn’t limited to logistics, however. Social platforms are also trying to figure out how to get their users to interact in person in order to strengthen bonds that were often initiated and developed digitally. And it isn’t only tech giants like Facebook and Pinterest that are interested in learning how to turn digital communities into analog ones. Companies including Lincoln are also looking at how technology can bring people together in the flesh. “Technology is a great connection enabler,” says Becca Anderson, client experience manager at Lincoln. “But I don’t think anything replaces the human, personal connection.”

Lincoln has been focusing on both sides of the digital-physical divide in order to provide such a connection, starting with the moment clients purchase a new vehicle and continuing long after they’ve driven off the lot. The luxury automaker has put an emphasis on giving clients back their time, an increasingly precious commodity as our busy schedules and endless obligations impinge on moments of face-to-face interactions. On the tech side, Lincoln has bolstered connectivity by integrating time-saving services such as Waze and Lincoln+Alexa* into its automobiles. But it is also committed to personal gestures like providing loaner vehicles to clients whose cars are undergoing maintenance as well as pick-up and drop-off service during these times. It’s a two-pronged approach that represents what Anderson calls the “Lincoln way.”

“That’s something we talk a lot about,” Anderson told the audience during a panel entitled “Making Connections that Matter” at the fourth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival on October 25. “It’s about the importance of that personal connection, and how we can make it human—and thinking about how our vehicles can enable those kind of connections.”

As the festival panel demonstrated, other companies and entrepreneurs are thinking about those very same issues. Representatives from Pinterest and Sparked, a board game designed to inspire social good, discussed how they’re approaching the last mile of human connection.

DIGITAL PINS, REAL COMMUNITIES

Sometimes, finding your tribe is as easy as a few clicks of a mouse or taps on a phone. As Andy Holton, head of creative strategy at Pinterest, told the panel audience, that’s exactly what happened to one Pinterest user who was looking to get in shape, but wasn’t sure where to start—until she stumbled upon a group that combined running with one of her personal passions. “She came across the Disney Princess Half Marathon,” Holton said. “She originally didn’t think running was going to be fun, but she was obsessed with Disney. Hearing her talk about it, she gets emotional because she met this community, and she pushed herself to try something.”