Soy milk is over. Almond milk is, like, so last year. Corn milk? Never heard of it. This year (and probably the next one unless they get pea milk to catch on) will be ruled by oat milk–and Hood is ready for it.

HP Hood LLC, better known in the dairy aisle as Hood, has built a $2 billion company on the hard work of cows, but now that global cow milk consumption is in decline, Hood is rethinking things a bit. It announced today that it will elbow its way into the world of oat milk, giving Oatly a run for its money in the $16 billion plant-based milk market.

Next month, Hood will bring Planet Oat to major retailers, putting oat milk on the shelves of Kroger, Shaw’s, and Amazon Fresh to start–thereby providing another option for parents whose kid turned vegan in college and is now heading home for the holidays.

Planet Oat will come in low-fat, extra creamy, and vanilla varieties and offer the first-ever dark chocolate version, which sounds like something I wouldn’t mind asking the bartender to pour me a shot of after a long hard night of SEO management.

Sales of oat milk are up 425% in coffee shops since last year, and Oatly’s runaway success proves that Americans like oat milk in their coffee. Now Hood is ready to cash in on the rapidly growing oat milk category. The more the merrier, because oat milk has a smaller carbon footprint than dairy and takes less water to produce than almond milk, and this planet needs all the help it can get.