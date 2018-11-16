How to deal with depression at work

If you’re working and struggling with depression, you’re not alone. Over 16 million American adults suffer from depression, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America , with the majority of those individuals in their prime working years. The median onset age for major depressive disorder is 32.5 years old.

Depression can cause difficulty concentrating, lead to feelings of exhaustion or being overwhelmed by your tasks. While some may attribute these symptoms to workplace stress, when the symptoms don’t go away outside work hours and begin to interfere with other areas of your life as well, it may be a sign that you’re suffering from depression and anxiety, two common mental health conditions that tend to go hand in hand.

According to Mental Health America, clinical depression costs the U.S. economy over $51 billion in workplace absenteeism and lost productivity. If left untreated, depression can be debilitating and harm your work performance, causing you to become even more anxious about your job stability or ability to move up the ladder.

Working with depression can feel like you’re slogging through the mud. Try these strategies to help you maintain your professionalism at work while coping with your depression symptoms.

Talk to your boss

While many individuals suffering with depression tend to be afraid to speak with their superiors about their mental health due to fears of being perceived as weak or incapable of doing their jobs, psychologist Dr. Nikole Benders-Hadi says speaking with your boss or HR department is important to creating a work environment that works for you. She advises setting aside private time to speak with your boss, without any interruptions to discuss the issues you are having as well as any accommodations you may need in order to perform in your job. This may include additional time off, scheduled breaks, or for some, a more structured day. When discussing any accommodations, Benders-Hadi recommends focusing more on your ability to perform your job rather than specifics of symptoms you’re experiencing.

Take care of yourself

Developing a good self-care regime is extremely important in order to cope with depression and anxiety symptoms. Eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, exercising, and being social are critical coping mechanisms. Breathing exercises and progressive muscle relaxation can also help to calm your body when you’re feeling overwhelmed. There are several breathing exercise apps available that you can download and practice during a work break to help you cope throughout the day.

Organize your workday

To prepare yourself for the day and manage your depression symptoms, take the time to organize. Prioritize tasks, schedule frequent breaks, eliminate distractions, and break large projects into smaller, manageable pieces to better allow you to plan the day ahead.