What this “Nazi salute” prom photo says about the adults in the room

It was junior prom at Baraboo High School in Wisconsin in the spring. The photographer hired for the event asked the boys to throw up a Nazi salute for some of the shots. Most of them did, enthusiastically. The resulting pictures are now making their way around Twitter today, with a considerable amount of shock value.

The original tweet, from Vice journalist Jules Suzdaltsev, appeared yesterday, asking for more information about the photo from students of Baraboo High School. And so began a thread that reveals a lot about the prevalence of racism, and the rise of white-nationalist thinking, in some areas of the country in the age of Trump.

If anybody from Baraboo High School in Wisconsin can clue me in on why it appears the entire male class of 2018 is throwing up a Sig Heil during their prom photos – that would be great. h/t @CarlySidey pic.twitter.com/BL8lDVLMA4 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018

This tweet is from one of the few kids in the photo who has spoken publicly about it.

I spoke with the only student who is visibly not comfortable with the “salute”, he provided this statement. pic.twitter.com/HbNBc8xLOK — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018

Baraboo High School students tell of a school where racist hazing is common in the hallways, and about a school administration that hasn’t done much to stop it. Several students added to the thread with stories like this:

The high school’s superintendent, Lori Mueller, told CBS News that she saw the Sieg Heil photo on Monday when it was posted on social media. In a statement, after the standard boilerplate about how the photo “doesn’t reflect the school’s values,” Mueller added: “The District will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address.”