Amazing Marvel comic book covers from the Golden Age of Stan Lee

To celebrate the life and work of Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics pioneer who passed away at the age of 95 today, we rounded up some classic covers from the early years of the brand. Lee did some of his most influential and enduring work in the 1960s, creating or co-creating a stable of superhero characters that drove the comics industry for decades and continues to drive Hollywood profits today. Lee’s fingerprints are on everyone from Spider-Man and Black Panther to the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, and the Hulk.