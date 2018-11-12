Stan Lee, the arch superhero of comic books, is dead at 95

The man born Stanley Lieber published his first comic book under the pseudonym Stan Lee in 1941–Captain America Comics #3–and he never looked back. He went on to create some of the most memorable, beloved, pivotal characters in all of comics–among them, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and The Avengers–and help shepherd the industry into cultural dominance. And now, 77 years later, he has died at age 95.

According to TMZ, the shadow-casting superhero of comics was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, following a rocky year full of illnesses and possible abuse, and ultimately passed away at the hospital. He leaves behind the wildly successful Marvel empire he co-created, including its eponymous Cinematic Universe, which has a packed slate of projects in development. Though the company will most surely continue to thrive without him, his monumental contribution will never be forgotten. Excelsior, indeed.