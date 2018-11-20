Away’s Jen Rubio is a notorious overpacker, but she knows how to fly in style

When you own one of the hippest luggage brands in the world, you expect to be on the road and up in the air a lot. Since founding Away in January 2016, Jen Rubio, the company’s cofounder, president, and brand director, has traveled around the world to help oversee Away’s growth from startup to player in the $32 billion luggage industry. As the company expands its footprint in Europe and builds brick-and-mortar shops across the U.S., Rubio has picked up a few tricks for staying productive , whatever time zone she happens to be in.

Here, Rubio reveals her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day:

What’s your Off Switch?

I try to end every day by thinking about the things that went right that day. Focusing on the wins—whether big or small—help to keep me inspired and focused on the endless possibilities for what could go right, rather than getting distracted by the things that will inevitably go wrong. I also like to call a friend or family member to hear what they’re up to; it keeps things in perspective and ensures that I’m never taking myself too seriously!

What’s your On Switch?

My morning routine is sacred. I wake up early, and start my day by meditating or getting in a workout. It’s important for me to have some time that’s just my own before heading into the office (or catching up on Slack when I’m traveling).

Where do you go to retreat and recharge?