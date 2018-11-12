Why the advertising legend of Trumpy Bear will never die

Oh, Trumpy Bear. For some, an inspiring, patriotic call to flag-draped stuffed arms. For others, a this-can’t-be-real pileup of direct advertising cliches of Onion-like proportions that perfectly encapsulates the absurdity of Trump, all wrapped up in a teddy.

It’s a year old, and yet this teddy bear with super weird eyebrows sporting that 1980s CEO-style dress shirt with the white cuffs-and-collar (albeit with no actual shirt, giving it the look favored by Chippendales the world over rather than, say, economic advisor Larry Kudlow) has once again captured America’s imagination. Maybe it’s because the holidays are fast approaching, or maybe it’s that a former Marine would ride his Harley with a teddy bear of any kind, but President Trump’s teddy doppelganger is damn near full-on phenomenon status. (And yep, it’s real.)

He makes one lady comfy and warm. He stands guard on the flagpole. He is former Marine Michael Rufino’s co-pilot. He helps Chet’s golf game. He makes Generic Businessman’s business better. He makes flag enthusiast and former army corporal Frank Warholic even prouder of America stuff.

The thing about Trumpy Bear is he’s whatever you want him to be. Patriotic cutie pie. Resistance mascot of the absurd. Whatever bubble you’re in, Trumpy Bear is exactly what you need. It’s the rare piece of agitprop seemingly perfectly created for a post-midterm, pre-2020 climate. This ad’s ability to stir up both patriotism and howls of LOLs on both sides is why it will never die.

The storm is here.