Airtable is a unicorn

The hybrid spreadsheet database just raised an additional $100 million in new funding, for a total valuation of $1.1 billion, the company said today. That would officially make Airtable a unicorn, or a startup valued at more than $1 billion. The Series C funding round was led by Thrive Capital, Benchmark, and Coatue Management, and included a number of high-profile angel investors like Delphine Arnault, Emily Weiss, and Alexa Von Tobel. The new funding follows a previous round of $70 million.

Airtable says it will use the new funds to expand its team and build a global presence, in addition to doubling down on its core workflow platform. The San Francisco startup offers a wildly simple, fully customizable interface that lets workplace teams collaborate on projects and easily filter out unnecessary digital noise. (We’re big fans of it here at Fast Company, and use it to help stay sane while we keep track of our unremitting stream of day-to-day editorial content.)

“Airtable’s vision is to empower anyone to become a software creator,” said Andrew Ofstad, Airtable’s cofounder and chief product officer, in a statement. “Executing on that opportunity involves a daunting set of design challenges—designing the product, designing the business, and designing the organization—and this funding round enables us to pursue it with the merited level of ambition.”

Airtable says it is used by more than 80,000 organizations and counts tech giants like Netflix and Airbnb among its clients, in addition to numerous small and mid-sized companies and half the Fortune 1000. The startup, which launched in 2015, recently received an honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2018 Innovation By Design Awards.