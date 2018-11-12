Pete Davidson’s SNL apology does not belong in a post-Trump world

Over the weekend, as the full force of the Republican party and its media arm used the words “voter fraud” to describe procedural ballot-counting in Florida, a newly elected GOP Congressman went on Saturday Night Live to ask: Why can’t we all just get along?

Dan Crenshaw, a retired Lieutenant Commander-turned-Texas politician, found himself in 30 Rockefeller Plaza by way of an ill-advised joke. On the previous week’s SNL, during a Weekend Update segment on the midterms, sentient tattoo shop menu Pete Davidson mused that Crenshaw’s eyepatch makes him look like “a hit man from a porno movie.” It’s a funny description for a handsome eyepatch-haver, but in this case, Davidson was applying it to a guy who lost his eye from an IED during his third tour in Afghanistan. Not a good look, as they say. Many on both sides of the aisle demanded Davidson apologize to Crenshaw, and because SNL now regularly lets Davidson use the show as his LiveJournal, he ended up doing so on-air. That’s when things got weird. Let’s start with the apology itself. Why do we hold Pete Davidson up to standards that we no longer hold the President to? Why aren’t all the organizations who were so steamed about Davidson insulting a war hero still upset that the actual President insulted a war hero? Why do we no longer talk about the time he insulted a disabled reporter? Why do we still pretend the norms that Trump has set alight apply to everyone else? Donald Trump’s whole thing is that he never apologizes, and somehow everyone just accepts it–even while constantly demanding apologies when relatively innocuous public figures pop off at the mouth. Should Davidson have apologized? Maybe. If he felt a special kind of shame at having mocked an injured war hero, absolutely he should have apologized. Should the show have used his apology as a chance to promote the very concept of bipartisanship? Absolutely not. Of course, that’s exactly what happened. “If any good came of this, it’s that for one day finally the Left and the Right came together to agree on something,” Davidson says at one point. “That I’m a dick.”

If only that was as far as the Kumbaya factor went! Instead, Davidson next welcomed Crenshaw himself. This appearance from the newly most visible member of the GOP’s class of ’18 was something of a surprise. Previously, Crenshaw had said he didn’t want an apology from Davidson because it would be “hollow and empty.” It was a move designed to make Davidson look even more like a dick, and it arguably worked. Crenshaw’s appearance begins smoothly enough. With maximal truth-in-jest, he jokes, “Thanks for making a Republican look good.” It was at this point that I screamed at my TV for the bit to end here, on what would surely be the high note. Obviously, it did not. After getting in a few zingers about Davidson’s appearance, the Congressman-elect then goes on to talk about the thing 2018 Republicans know most about: Unity. “There’s a lot of lessons to learn here. Not just that Americans on the Left and Right can still agree on some things, but also this: that Americans can forgive one another,” he begins. Talk about hollow and empty. Yes, if only the Right, which has actively tried to take away Americans’ healthcare, gave a tax cut for the 1% after years of pearl-clutching over the deficit, pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords, allowed white nationalism to flourish, turned a blind eye toward all the criminality in the President’s inner circle as though it didn’t implicate him as well, and cheered his war against accuracy in media–if only the Right could find it in their hearts to forgive the Left! “We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other,” Crenshaw continues. “This is Veterans Day Weekend, which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran. Maybe say ‘Thanks for your service.'”

He goes on for a full minute after that with specifics about how America should engage with its troops. In a different historical moment, it would be an effective, classy message for Veterans Day. But unfortunately, we’re not in another moment. We’re in this moment–the one where the President has just deployed thousands of troops against an imaginary invasion in what was transparently a political stunt for the midterms, and Republicans do not seem to mind. I just did several keyword searches on Google to find out what Dan Crenshaw thinks of the President using troops as human props, and turned up nothing. Why? Because Crenshaw may have once been a Lieutenant Commander for American forces, but he is now a foot soldier for the party that has forcefully ruled America for two years. It’s nice that he has publicly declared that he’s in favor of bipartisanship now, but it’s far too late for that. Bipartisanship sounds nice. Republicans and Democrats putting asides their differences to make government happen? Sign me up! Certain sections of the media especially like the idea because it adds to the illusion of objectivity. But anyone who has lived through the past two years and thinks that bipartisanship is even a remote possibility right now is either lying to you or being hopelessly naive. Saturday Night Live has documented the encroaching fascism of our current administration on a weekly basis, sometimes wringing cathartic laughs out of it. For this show to provide an enormous pop culture platform for a Congressional Republican to both-sides this moment–just because one of their own made a tasteless joke–feels like a dereliction of duty.