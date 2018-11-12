China’s Singles’ Day brings in a record-breaking $30 billion

Singles’ Day is (also known as “Double 11” because it takes place on November 11, or 11/11 every year) is a Chinese holiday that began in 1993 and celebrates the pride in being alone, or single. The shopping holiday took place on Sunday and smashed its previous record of $25 billion in sales in 2017. 2018’s Singles’ Day saw Alibaba, which dominates the holiday in China, take in a record haul of 213.5 billion yuan ($30.7 billion) in just one 24-hour period, reports Reuters.