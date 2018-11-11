advertisement
19 things you can do to help California wildfire victims right now

By Melissa Locker2 minute Read

Huge swaths of California are currently on fire. The Hill and Woolsey fires have cut through thousands of acres (over 83,000 at last count) of Los Angeles and Ventura County, while the Camp Fire in Northern California has become the third deadliest and most destructive fire in state history. All told, these climate change-fueled disasters have killed at least 23 people, destroyed thousands of homes, displaced hundreds of thousands of residents across the state, and decimated the entire town of Paradise.

If you are reading this, you probably want to help. Here’s how you can:

Donate Goods or Services

  • Give an evacuee or a firefighter a free place to stay through Airbnb. Find out more here.
  • If you’re in California, donate non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army Ventura Corps, which is providing food and shelter to victims and first responders.
  • Caring Choices in Butte County is currently looking for medical volunteers.
  • Other volunteer opportunities related to the fires are posted on California Volunteers, including financial and other donations.

Donate Money

Help Animals

