19 things you can do to help California wildfire victims right now

Huge swaths of California are currently on fire. The Hill and Woolsey fires have cut through thousands of acres (over 83,000 at last count) of Los Angeles and Ventura County, while the Camp Fire in Northern California has become the third deadliest and most destructive fire in state history. All told, these climate change-fueled disasters have killed at least 23 people, destroyed thousands of homes, displaced hundreds of thousands of residents across the state, and decimated the entire town of Paradise.
If you are reading this, you probably want to help. Here’s how you can:
Donate Goods or Services
- Give an evacuee or a firefighter a free place to stay through Airbnb. Find out more here.
- If you’re in California, donate non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army Ventura Corps, which is providing food and shelter to victims and first responders.
- Caring Choices in Butte County is currently looking for medical volunteers.
- Other volunteer opportunities related to the fires are posted on California Volunteers, including financial and other donations.
Donate Money
- GoFundMe has set up pages to directly help people affected by the fires. Head here to help.
- Facebook has a Crisis Response page for the Woolsey Fire, which includes fundraising through GlobalGiving.
- Google is channeling donations through the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Read more about it here.
- The Red Cross is providing both shelter and emotional support for evacuees. You can visit RedCross.org, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.
- Give to the Ventura County Community Foundation‘s Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund.
- The United Way of Greater Los Angeles is partnering with United Way of Ventura County to collect donations to its Disaster Relief Fund. Donate online or text “UWVC to 41444.”
- Donate directly to Direct Relief, which helps provide resources to healthcare agencies and first responders in wildfire-affected areas across California. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching all donations, up to $15,000.
- The Salvation Army Ventura Corps is accepting donations to go toward California wildfire relief.
- The California Fire Foundation is a nonprofit that is distributing emergency funds to fire victims, including distributing prepaid credit cards to help victims buy food, clothing, and shelter. Donate to the SAVE program here.
- Since the fires are in Hollywood’s backyard, the Entertainment Industry Foundation is raising money through its Fire Relief Fund to help those affected. Last year funds went to the L.A. Fire Department, L.A. Kitchen, and the Humane Society of Ventura County.
- You can also donate directly to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
- The Firefighters Charitable Foundation accepts donations to support volunteer fire stations and help wildfire victims.
- Baby2Baby is distributing essential items to children affected by the ongoing fires. Help them supply diapers, wipes, blankets, and other basic baby needs by purchasing from their registry.
Help Animals
- The Humane Society of Ventura County is accepting animals evacuating from the Hill and Woolsey fires, and they’re also looking for support. You can donate to the organization here or purchase needed items through their Amazon Wish List here. Locals can also apply to volunteer to help evacuate animals in the future.
- Give money to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, which will support various shelters’ relief efforts.