Here is the behind-the-scenes footage of the Chili’s jingle you are dying to see

Demolition Man, the Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock, Wesley Snipes 1993 classic, depicts the world in 2032. Aside from all the law enforcement and toilet hygiene etiquette the film predicted for that year, it also showed us a society in which TV commercial jingles (or “mini-tunes“) were the most popular music of the day. If we are indeed headed for that future in less than 14 years, then surely Chili’s baby back ribs ditty will be among the most classic of classics. A flame-grilled meat equivalent to Otis Redding’s “I Heard it Through the Grapevine.” And now we have its episode of Behind the Music.