Here is the behind-the-scenes footage of the Chili’s jingle you are dying to see

Demolition Man, the Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock, Wesley Snipes 1993 classic, depicts the world in 2032. Aside from all the law enforcement and toilet hygiene etiquette the film predicted for that year, it also showed us a society in which TV commercial jingles (or “mini-tunes“) were the most popular music of the day. If we are indeed headed for that future in less than 14 years, then surely Chili’s baby back ribs ditty will be among the most classic of classics. A flame-grilled meat equivalent to Otis Redding’s “I Heard it Through the Grapevine.” And now we have its episode of Behind the Music.
Behind the scenes footage of the Chili's Baby Back Ribs jingle. I am here today to talk about this and only this pic.twitter.com/Hn4MDn6J8u
— Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) November 9, 2018
Someone needs to make this into a show: Behind the Jingle. And I am 100% volunteering. Imagine the possibilities… First season would break down like this: McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It,” Pusha T opens up about the creative process, followed by meticulously detailed accounts of the people behind “I Wish I was an Oscar Meyer Weiner,” Subway’s “Five-Dollar Foot-Long,” “Like a Good Neighbor” by State Farm, and Lucky Charms’ “Magically Delicious.” And of course, rare video footage of the “By Men-nen!” sessions. Netflix, get in touch.