This little behavior is paralyzing your startup

That’s not a ton of people–your email list may have five times that. But these are my people. I love them. It feels like I’ve scratched and clawed for each one, so I treat the list with kid gloves. I only send posts I deem “perfect.” So when one unsubscribes, it feels like a dagger.

My goal is to eventually get to 100,000 subscribers. Yet, I’ve only recently realized my subconscious goal has been to send emails that I think will yield the fewest unsubscribes. This is why I only send a handful of emails each year, despite having hundreds more sitting in drafts. I don’t want to lose anyone.

This is why there are 8,000 subscribers, not 100,000.

Loss aversion is hardwired into each of our brains and it’s killing us. The research behind Amos Tversky’s and Daniel Kahneman’s Prospect Theory from the late 1970s indicates that humans feel roughly twice as much pain and anger at losing something as we feel happiness at gaining something of the same magnitude. For example, if you buy a cup of coffee with a $10 bill, but later notice you received change as though you’d paid with a $20, you’ll feel pleasantly surprised–and maybe slightly guilty. But if you realize you paid with a $20 and got change for a $10, you’ll be livid.

Entrepreneurship is hard enough without adding loss aversion. It’s like we’re all trying to run a marathon while dragging an 85-pound weight. Give yourself a break. Here’s how to shed the weight.

Exactly when loss aversion becomes disastrous for founders

Let’s start with my email list. Being an entrepreneur is emotionally exhausting, so founders tend to optimize for what’ll create the least “emotional drag.”Worst of all, founders tend to overestimate what they have and the general instability of the lifestyle amplifies the feeling of loss.