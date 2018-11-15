How to talk to your boss so she’ll respect you

Today, organizations are more welcoming than they once were. Even the most junior employees often get perks that would have been unheard of a decade ago.

These amenities certainly make staff feel appreciated, but they sometimes obscure the fact that organizations still have seniors and juniors and many levels in between. If you want to get ahead, it’s important to know how to talk to those above you. Do so with respect and dignity, or you might find yourself getting the cold shoulder and wondering why.

Here are four things to remember when speaking “up” in the organization.

Don’t contradict your boss–particularly not in public

It’s not a great idea to tell your boss they are wrong about something, particularly if you’re in public. Even if you are right, it’s wrong to create an open confrontation.

For example, suppose you are in a group situation, and your boss presents a fact that is incorrect. Saying, “You’re wrong,” will create tension in the room. Even a more gentle contradiction such as, “Actually, it was Sheila who took on this project,” exposes your boss and makes her look ill-informed. You’ll create lasting resentment, even if you are right.

I once contradicted my boss about some silly joke he made, and I can count on one hand the number of conversations I had with him after that. It is foolish to go head-to-head with your superiors. They want to save face, and you’re better off letting them do so.

If you challenge a senior executive, do it the right way

If you take issue with your boss, and challenge her to consider another perspective, you better do it the right way. For example, if she tells you that you were late with an assignment (and you weren’t), you might say (if it’s a private meeting), “I believe that assignment was turned in on time.” If it’s a public meeting, save the discussion for later.