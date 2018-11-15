Sign language experts on the nonverbal cues you’re missing in meetings

Laurie Achin is a master at studying a person’s facial expression, gestures, and body language to pick up the nuances that impact a message other than what’s being said aloud.

Achin is deaf and an American Sign Language faculty member at Northeastern University. She says she catches “the little behaviors, the small movements, the small changes in people’s expressions, body language, and even how the person is saying something” much quicker than hearing people. She can even gauge what a person is feeling and thinking by how they write, drink, walk, and even sit in a chair.

Achin’s skill is extremely important in business interactions, especially as the workplace becomes more remote and virtual. Below, Achin along with Katie Fitzpatrick and Miriam Horwitz–both sign language interpreters–break down the messages sent through nonverbal displays that are volumes louder than what’s actually being said aloud:

What you’re missing: “I understand”

Fitzpatrick, a sign language interpreter and adjunct professor in Beginning ASL to English and Fundamentals of Interpreting and Transliterating at Madonna University, says deaf people are typically better at what linguistics call “backchannel” than hearing people.

In English, backchannels are the “uh-huh-s” and the “hmm-s” that serve to show understanding in what’s being communicated.

Because sign languages read everything from movements (i.e., a question is indicated with your eyebrows) to gaze direction blinks as important cues to determine meaning, backchannels are critical when communicating.

Fitzpatrick says that hearing people don’t think about how important backchannels are so much because we assume the other person understood us because they heard us, despite language being inherently vague. In virtual meetings, representations of your thoughts and ideas might further get complicated and lost in translation, explains Fitzpatrick, so take the time to make sure that people are nodding along to what you’re saying: “It does not mean that they agree with you, but just nodding along to understand and show acknowledgement of what’s being said.”