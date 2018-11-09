Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “up and working” in her hospital room

Yesterday, millions of Americans shuddered at news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in the hospital after falling down in her office. She had fractured three ribs, and was admitted for “observation and treatment.”

We can all breathe a sigh of relief now: her nephew said last night that Ginsburg is already “up and working,” according to Reuters. This is surely welcome news to anyone fearful of President Trump being given another chance to nominate someone else to the Supreme Court.

For the next two years, all eyes will be on Ginsburg and her health. She’s the oldest Justice, at 85 years old. And though she’s had some health issues in the past, she has been known for her perseverance and ability to recover.

For now, we can be relieved that Ginsburg is recovering well. And let’s hope we don’t get another scare like this for quite a while.