Vine’s cofounder just announced a new video looping app

If you were to query meme historians, they would almost undoubtedly say that the killing of Vine was one of the stupidest business decisions made in the last decade. Vine, of course, was the beloved app scooped up by Twitter to the reported tune of $30 million. And then Twitter shut it down. For years there have been rumors about a new Vine appearing–and we’re beginning to see that actually materialize.

Vine was ultimately axed because it had been unable to evolve as competitors encroached on its space, and some of its top creators began leaving Vine for other video platforms. Some blamed Twitter for leaving the app out to dry. Still, it was one of the most innovative spaces for culturally relevant mobile video–jump-starting its own brand of short, looping, irreverent comedy. Vine began the careers of young celebrities like Logan and Jake Paul–and influencers reportedly begged for changes to keep Vine alive before its demise was announced.

Whatever the cause, Vine is now dead. But, also, maybe it isn’t? One of Vine’s cofounders, Dom Hofmann, has long teased that he has been working on new app called v2, which would essentially be a new version of Vine–albeit, not owned by Twitter anymore. Earlier this year, it seemed those plans fell by the wayside, but now Hofmann has announced another new app: Byte.

In a tweet, Hofmann said Byte is launching next spring–and he’s describing it as a “looping video app.”

our new looping video app is called byte. launching spring 2019 pic.twitter.com/C3FMvkcIwc — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 8, 2018

So it’s sounding an awful lot like Vine, which will likely make many people excited. Already, Byte’s Twitter account has more than 64,000 followers.

I reached out to Hofmann for more information, and will update this post if I hear back. But for now, people like me who still watch YouTube compilations of the best Vines have a reason to be excited.