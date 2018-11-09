Here’s the latest on the California wildfire evacuations

Three massive fires are still raging in California, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes–and in some cases literally run for their lives, reports CNN . And things may only get worse as there are currently 20 million people under red flag warnings in the state. A red flag warning means that warm temperatures, low humidities, and stronger winds are scouring in an area, and thus provide an increased risk of fire danger.

Right now there are three main fires, including Camp Fire in Northern California, and Hill Fire and Woosley Fire northwest of Los Angeles. The Camp Fire has so far forced 40,000 residents to evacuate in Butte County, California. That follows evacuations in the town of Paradise, home to 26,000 people. After breaking out, Camp Fire spread at a rate of about 80 football fields per minute. There are fears that Camp Fire could reach the city of Chico, home of 90,000 people, many of whom have already evacuated to shelters.

The Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties has led to the mandatory evacuation of residents with more than 30,000 homes under threat from the fire. The fire there reportedly grew from 2,000 acres to 7,500 acres in a matter of hours.

The Hill Fire is raging just miles away from the Woolsey Fire in Ventura County. Currently, it has spread to more than 10,000 acres. The fire spread across the 101 Freeway, leaving some drivers stranded. The highway is expected to be closed on Friday morning.

CBS Los Angeles says mandatory evacuations have been ordered for all areas of Camarillo Springs, Vallecito Trailer Park, California State University Channel Islands, Point Mugu Naval Base, as well as Dos Vientos and South Coast.