The Satanic Temple is suing Netflix for $150 million

The group says Netflix and Warner Bros. violated its trademark and infringed on its copyrights by featuring a statue of Baphomet, an androgynous goat-headed deity, in an episode of the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, reports CNBC . The Satanic Temple says the show’s statue is too similar to the real Baphomet that the organization built thanks to a successful Indigogo campaign in 2014. As the Satanic Temple cofounder Lucien Greaves explained:

“To have that all at once entirely eclipsed by some Netflix show by a production department who did a Google Image Search… A lot of people who haven’t heard of us first stand to just recognize that monument as the ‘Sabrina’ monument, which dilutes and denigrates the entire project.”

While the Satanic Temple might sound like your average run-of-the-mill satanists, the group is actually known for its political activism and use of satire against what it says is Christian privilege in the U.S. government. The group itself does not actually believe in a supernatural Satan.

We’ve reached out to Netflix for comment on the lawsuit and will update this post if they respond.