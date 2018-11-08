You’ll need Disney’s streaming service to see a new Star Wars series

Disney’s new streaming service will be called Disney+ and will feature new live-action series from the Star Wars and Marvel universes, Disney announced on Thursday during its fourth-quarter earnings call. Disney’s movies will be removed from Netflix starting next year, and its much-anticipated service will launch in late 2019.

The Star Wars series will star Diego Luna as Rebel spy Cassian Andor and will follow his adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion that lead up to the adventures in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Lucasfilm is developing the series, which will go into production next year. No release date was announced. Also in production is a live-series centered on Loki, the god of mischief from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will star Tom Hiddleston.

These projects join already announced titles for Disney+ including The Mandalorian, another Star Wars series that Jon Favreau is writing and executive-producing; a series set in the world of Pixar’s Monsters Inc.; as well as one based on the Disney Channel’s High School Musical. Anna Kendrick, meanwhile, is starring in a feature film for the platform–Noelle–in which she’ll play Santa’s daughter.

On the earnings call, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said that content on Disney’s new app will be segmented by the five brands that will be showcased on the service: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and NatGeo.

The app: “not quite ready for primetime”

He said that he got a glimpse of the app last week while visiting BAMTech, the streaming technology company that Disney bought a majority stake in in order to launch both Disney+ and ESPN+.

“It’s not quite ready for primetime,” he said. “It’s still being iterated. But it will be elegant and it will be very brand-centric.” He also said that Disney+ will feature navigational features “that typically don’t exist” and that it will “super serve the most ardent fans of those five different brands by creating experiences and environments customized and personalized to those brands.”

Besides feature films and TV shows, Disney+ will also be home to original docu-series, including one on Disney Imagineering, the Disney division that dreams up and creates attractions for Disney’s theme parks. Iger said that Disney is increasing its production investment in Disney+ “across the board” at the company.