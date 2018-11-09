15 midterm election races that are still too close to call

While the news cycle makes it feel like it was 12 lifetimes ago, the polls closed on the midterm elections just three days ago. The elections were so recent, in fact, that the results are still trickling in for tight races in Florida, Georgia, and Arizona.

Here are the Senate and Governor races that are still undecided:

In the U.S. Senate contest in Florida , Republican Rick Scott, who is currently the state’s governor, and incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson are in a race so tight the race’s margin is currently just 0.2 percentage points, NPR reports.

The race to fill the Florida's governor seat is tight with the difference between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron De Santis within a margin of less than 0.5 percentage points, according to NPR. De Santis has filed a lawsuit in the hopes of preventing a recount, which led Gillum to point out that counting votes is not partisan, it's democracy.

Georgia's governor race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams has yet to be decided. While Kemp claims victory, Abrams won't concede until all votes have been counted–and potentially recounted. The election was plagued with allegations of voter fraud and vote suppression.

The Arizona Senate race is also up in the air. Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is over Republican Martha McSally, according to Arizona's ABC affiliate. The state is still working its way through some provisional and mail-in ballots, which could take several days.

The race to fill a Senate seat in Mississippi is in an automatic runoff between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to the position, and Democrat Mike Espy. That will take place on Nov. 27, per the Clarion-Ledger.

There are also at least 10 House seats still to be filled, including five in California. Here’s where they stand, according to CNN’s tally:

ME-2 : Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin leads Democrat Jared Golden

UT-4 : Democrat Ben McAdams leads Republican Rep. Mia Love

NM-2 : Democrat Xochitl Torres Small leads Republican Yvette Herrell

NJ-3 : Democrat Andrew Kim leads Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur

GA-7 : Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux

CA-49 : Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Diane Harkey

CA-48 : Democrat Harley Rouda leads Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

CA-45 : Republican Rep. Mimi Walters leads Democrat Katie Porter

CA-39 : Republican Young Kim leads Democrat Gil Cisneros

: Republican Young Kim leads Democrat Gil Cisneros CA-10: Republican Rep. Jeff Denham leads Democrat Josh Harder