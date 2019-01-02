How millennial bosses lead

Millennials aren’t kids anymore. With the oldest of the cohort turning 40 in 2020, many are now executives and CEOs. Fast Company and Inc., with help from career-development site the Muse, surveyed 155 millennials about the way they manage. Like earlier generations of leaders, they care about new products and business growth. Nine in 10 say it is “extremely important” for them to maintain a positive and nurturing culture at work–suggesting that while they may be growing up, they haven’t become cynical.