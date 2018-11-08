You can talk to Alexa on any Windows 10 PC now

Amazon has just released an Alexa app for Windows 10, letting people talk to the voice assistant from a PC. Alexa was already available on select laptops and desktops, and Microsoft’s own Cortana voice assistant recently gained the ability to speak with Alexa, but the new app cuts out the middlemen and lets anyone install Alexa directly. The app supports hands-free voice commands as long as it’s running, though some PCs don’t allow this. (There is an option to press Control-Shift-A to summon Alexa instead.)
As The Verge reports, the Alexa Windows app does have some limitations for now. It can only play songs from Amazon Music–not from third-party apps like Pandora and Spotify–and it can’t do photo or video calls. Amazon says it will add more features, including PC-specific ones, early next year.
