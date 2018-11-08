You can talk to Alexa on any Windows 10 PC now

Amazon has just released an Alexa app for Windows 10 , letting people talk to the voice assistant from a PC. Alexa was already available on select laptops and desktops, and Microsoft’s own Cortana voice assistant recently gained the ability to speak with Alexa , but t he new app cuts out the middlemen and lets anyone install Alexa directly . The app supports hands-free voice commands as long as it’s running, though some PCs don’t allow this. (There is an option to press Control-Shift-A to summon Alexa instead.)

As The Verge reports, the Alexa Windows app does have some limitations for now. It can only play songs from Amazon Music–not from third-party apps like Pandora and Spotify–and it can’t do photo or video calls. Amazon says it will add more features, including PC-specific ones, early next year.

