Fake video expert says Acosta video appears to have been “transcoded”

It’s been the subject of a million tweets and become an obsession for online sleuths: What was done to alter the controversial video of CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s encounter with a White House intern shared by press secretary Sarah Sanders last night? During yesterday’s heated press conference, when Acosta angered President Trump by asking him a straight-forward question about the migrant caravan, the president snapped and told him, “That’s enough!” A female White House intern jumped up to grab Acosta’s microphone away from him, but he held on to it and continued to question Trump.

Later in the day, the White House took away Acosta’s credentials, accusing the reporter of “placing his hands” on the intern, though it’s clear that’s not what happened. The video of the encounter went viral—with conspiracy theorists and Trump supporters spreading a version of the video that is sped up and at an angle to make it look different and to support the White House’s claim.

Here is the original C-SPAN video:

BREAKING: President Trump, CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta and @NBCNews Correspondent @PeterAlexander engage in tense exchanges in post-election news conference. pic.twitter.com/WUlXemGn7y — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

And here is the altered version shared by Sanders:

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

We reached out to Hany Farid, a Dartmouth professor (and one of Fast Company‘s “Most Creative People” in 2018) who is working with the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on software that can help detect “deep fakes,” videos and images that have been altered and manipulated. He says that he doesn’t see evidence that the video was doctored, adding that it’s more likely the video was “transcoded,” reducing its overall quality and clarity to make the interaction seem “less clear and open to interpretation.” Farid emphasized that it’s clear that Acosta “did not strike her as his hand comes down.”