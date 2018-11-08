advertisement
This viral Twitter story about the worst office mistake ever is worth your time

You have never screwed up this bad in your workplace. Seriously.

[Photo: DonDPLA/Wikimedia Commons]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

What: A hilarious story that went viral on Twitter.

Who: Author Quinn Cummings.

Why we care: It has been quite a day thus far, so here’s something on the lighter side. On Halloween, I rounded up some of the best scary movies in Fast Company-friendly categories like work-life balance and office culture. But none of those movies come close to providing the sheer horror at the heart of this office nightmare.

Late on Tuesday, author and rock-solid Twitter-follow Quinn Cummings unfurled a hilarious story through what may be a contender for Twitter Thread of the Year.

The story hearkens back to Cummings’s tenure as a talent agent, working under the oppressive regime of a more senior, high-powered talent agent, Susan Smith, who makes Meryl Streep’s Devil Wears Prada character come off like a chill boss.

The vividly rendered tale involves veteran stage and screen actor Brian Dennehy’s Tony-winning role in a 1999 Broadway production of Death of a Salesman. To give away any more would be to deprive readers the joy of discovery, so we’ll let you enjoy it at your own pace. But an interesting post-script to the thread took place in the replies, where Cummings was reunited with Dennehy’s daughter. NOTE: There are spoilers here.

The viral thread picked up many admirers, and even earned the Lin-Manuel Miranda Seal of Approval.

Perhaps Miranda will stage his next major musical around this epic story . . .

