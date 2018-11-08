Exclusive: Little Mix is powering Sony Music’s most ambitious Alexa skill to date

The girl band is already one of the most requested artists on Amazon’s Alexa, ranking in the Top 5 in the U.K. So in advance of their new album, LM5, out November 16, the world’s biggest girl group decided to create a new skill for fans who use Alexa.

Because this is Little Mix, though, Sony Music and Simon Cowell’s Syco label knew they couldn’t create some boring skill that would make their millions of fans all roll their eyes simultaneously—potentially putting the earth off its axis. So they created the “Little Mix Triple A” skill, Sony Music’s most ambitious artist-based Alexa Skill to date, with over 400 audio files. The skill will let fans follow along with the band as they get ready to release their new album, hearing stories about the album’s creation from band members Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards themselves.

In the skill, fans can virtually visit the recording studio with Jesy, Jade, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne as they dish about what really happened in the studio and what specific songs are really about. Fans can also hear backstage stories from the band’s tours, including Jade’s favorite moment, information about dance routines, and what it’s like in Little Mix’s dressing room.

Like Little Mix, the skill is not a mere one-hit wonder. Both the backstage and studio content will be updated weekly with updates from the band in the run-up to the album release on November 16 and beyond. Fans will also have the opportunity each week to take part in the Little Mix Quiz, with the questions personally delivered by the group.

The skill was developed as a collaboration between Sony Music UK’s Commercial Sales Team and 4th Floor Creative, in partnership with Little Mix’s label, Syco. While Little Mix already has No. 1 songs, platinum albums, 3 billion YouTube views, and holds the record for the most VEVO certified videos for a British female artist, they can now add tech innovators to their resumes.

If you don’t have Alexa, try talking to Little Mix on YouTube. You never know, it may work!