Nobody panic, but Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital

In the words of Douglas Adams in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: Don’t Panic! That said: Beloved U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital.

The 85-year-old icon fell in her office at the court and fractured three ribs, according to a release from the court Thursday. “She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” the statement said. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

Ginsburg’s health has been a matter of intense speculation in recent years, but as shown in the documentary RBG, she is a tough woman, which is further proven by the fact that she broke three ribs and went home! She only went to the hospital later. Ginsburg has also survived multiple bouts with cancer, had a stent placed in her right coronary artery back in 2014, and broke two ribs back in 2012 and popped right back up. Plus she has survived sitting next to Clarence Thomas for the last 25 years (and now Brett Kavanaugh, too). Hopefully these three fractured ribs won’t keep her down for long.

SOMEONE NEEDS TO MAKE A SUIT MADE OUT OF BUBBLEWRAP FOR #TheNotoriousRBG ! NOTHING MUST HAPPEN TO HER EVER! https://t.co/ceLtZYQK7m — Amanda Ocasio (@AmandaOcasio1) November 8, 2018

[throwing a robe over Kate McKinnon and hastening her onto the bench] folks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is fine — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 8, 2018