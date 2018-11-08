After Toyota and Subaru, Mazda is recalling 640,000 vehicles

Japanese carmaker Mazda just announced that it’s recalling around 640,000 of its vehicles, according to Reuters . One of the issues spurring the recall is “a problem with the valve springs used in its diesel engines.”

This will not impact U.S. Mazda owners, as the company doesn’t sell diesel models in the region. It is recalling approximately 230,000 units in Japan, and 410,000 in other regions around the world.

There have been a few Japanese car recalls in recent memory: Subaru and Toyota recalled around 400,000 vehicles due to an issue with a valve used in its engines. Toyota also announced another recall for 1 million vehicles, due to an airbag-related issue.