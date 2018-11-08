Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Here’s what we know so far

At around 11:30 p.m. local time, a gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, in Ventura County. During a press conference this evening, a Ventura County police officer said at least 11 people were shot, including a police deputy. The officer did not say whether any of the victims have died.

ABC 7 reports that investigators believe the suspect is now dead.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was scheduled to have a “College Country” night. The New York Times describes the bar as “country and western dance venue.”

When first reported, the Ventura County Fire Department’s Twitter called it an “active shooter incident.”

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that the gunman shot at least 30 times inside the venue. It’s unclear if he has been apprehended yet. Emergency crew and law enforcement are reportedly already on the scene.

ABC 7 spoke with a Ventura County police captain, who could not confirm that the shooter was in custody. The officer added that hundreds were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. The news channel also spoke with a witness, who said the gunman threw smoke grenades inside the bar. “I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop,” the eye witness said.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update as soon as we learn more.