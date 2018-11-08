Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Here’s what we know so far

At around 11:30 p.m. local time, a gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, in Ventura County. Reports currently say that multiple people have been injured, but no details beyond that have been disclosed.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was scheduled to have a “College Country” night. The New York Times describes the bar as “country and western dance venue.”

According to the Ventura County Fire Department’s twitter, it is currently considered an “active shooter incident.”

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that the gunman shot at least 30 times inside the venue. It’s unclear if he has been apprehended yet. Emergency crew and law enforcement are reportedly already on the scene.

ABC 7 spoke with a Ventura County police captain, who could not confirm that the shooter was in custody. The officer added that hundreds were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. The news channel also spoke with a witness, who said the gunman threw smoke grenades inside the bar. “I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop,” the eye witness said

This is a developing story, and we’ll update as soon as we learn more.