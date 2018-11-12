Inside the lab where Impossible Foods makes its plant-based “blood”

Inside an office at Impossible Foods’ Silicon Valley R&D center, a researcher holds up what looks like a bowl of blood and a spoon. “This is heme,” she says. It was made with a protein found in the roots of soybean plants, but it has the same slightly metallic taste and the aroma of blood. And it’s the innovation that has given the Impossible Burger its meteoric rise.

The plant-based burger–reverse-engineered to replicate the flavors and texture of beef–is now sold in more than 5,000 restaurants. The vast majority of its customers are meat eaters, not vegetarians. Next year, the company has just announced, its version of ground beef will be available in retail stores.

Celeste Holz-Schietinger, the company’s director of research and one of its first employees, demonstrates how a burger is made, pouring pressure-cooked wheat into a bowl, followed by potato protein that helps give the burger a similar chewiness as beef. Next, she mixes in the heme–fermented by yeast, to avoid the environmental impact of digging up mass quantities of soybean roots–and a white glob made partially from a Japanese yam, and coconut oil with the flavor removed. In a hot pan, the patty transforms like meat, turning from red to a grayish-brown.

The science behind the ingredients has taken years to develop, but the actual process of manufacturing the product is straightforward. “The ingredients are simpler than a cupcake,” says founder and CEO Pat Brown, who is wearing a T-shirt that says “Happy cows come from mad scientists.” That’s by design–Impossible wanted to be able to easily scale up with a process that could use existing manufacturing facilities. The company’s first factory is in a repurposed bakery in Oakland, California.

In 2009, Brown took a sabbatical from his job as a biochemistry professor at Stanford University and decided to shift to work on the problem of climate change. At first, he tried to raise awareness about the huge carbon footprint of meat and dairy, along with problems like the overuse of antibiotics on factory farms. But he realized that approach wouldn’t work. “I realized that the problem isn’t the foods that people love, it’s the way we’re making them,” he says. “Actually, there’s no scientific, technical reason why we ought not be able to make products that outperform what we get from animals.”

When the company launched seven years ago, they didn’t initially know what the first product would be. “We just said basically, okay, we have to figure out how to make the best meat in the world and we don’t know how to do that,” he says. “In order to be able to do that, we need to understand how meat works biochemically and in molecular terms, which is just not known.”

The current product is now realistic enough that some consumers mistake it for beef. But at the headquarters, the company is continuing to perfect it. In one lab, materials scientists study the texture of beef and variations on Impossible’s product. A spiky metal tool tests the chewiness, while another attachment tests squishiness. In another room, a mass spectrometer lists the compounds found in each sample, while researchers lean forward to a nose-shaped attachment to the machine and describe the aroma of each compound–grassy, for example, or sweet. In a molecular biology room, researchers are testing various yeasts to see which can produce heme most efficiently; they’ve tested around 1,000 so far.