With new One UI, Samsung shows some empathy for smartphone users

The research says we’re spending more than 3.5 hours a day looking at our smartphones. So the presentation of stuff on that little square of glass matters. Samsung has been a little slow getting hip to that. Its user interfaces over the years have betrayed a focus on what Samsung wants to present there, rather than what the user wants and/or needs to see.

That’s been changing, however, and Samsung made perhaps its biggest leap yet into human-centric design today with the announcement of a new UX called One UI. Where Samsung once famously cluttered the UX with clunky icons, too much data, and too many apps, One UI espouses simplicity and user focus, natural interaction, and visually pleasing environments.

“We aim to create a UX based on how people use smart devices today,” said Samsung UX designer Jeewon Lee, who leads the team that developed One UI.

She explained that Samsung’s UX, first of all, must be very aware of the hardware around it. The corners of the UX, as well as the corners of the app icons, more closely mimic the curved corners of premium Samsung phones like the Galaxy S9.

The app icons have themselves been completely redesigned to more immediately and obviously suggest the apps behind them.

Samsung phones run a customized version of Google’s Android OS, but over the years, Lee says, the UX has had a tendency to become more complicated as new features were added. And Samsung designers have had a habit of putting every conceivable option right up in the user’s face, even ones that would rarely be used.

“With these new design approaches we want your eyes to be drawn to what matters, rather than be distracted by what you don’t need,” Lee said.