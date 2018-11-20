This is how you can save your sanity and kick your addiction to breaking news

Headlines are important, especially these days, but too much news consumption can be distracting (and dismaying). If keeping up with every presidential tweet and pundit hot take is stressing you out and keeping you from focusing on what really matters, here’s a simple guide to wean yourself from the deluge of news while still staying informed. We’ve broken it down to three different levels depending on how severe of an intervention you think you need.

Moderate

Limit your all-day intake to two sources: a trusted news-gathering organization and a feed related to your industry, says Blake Snow, author of Log Off: How to Stay Connected After Disconnecting.

Aggressive

Getting your news online can be like drinking from a fire hose: It’s an endless blast that leaves you feeling raw. Try subscribing to a daily newspaper. Yes, a print one. It contains a finite amount of information, and you can recycle it. Plus, it’s delivered right to your doorstep, often before you’ve even had your first sip of coffee.

Extreme

Get rid of your TV and implement a no-screen rule for after-work hours. Enforce it further by turning off your internet when you get home. “Trust that important stuff will make it to you,” says Snow.