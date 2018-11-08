Inside NBC Studios and its daunting fight against fake election news

On the night of the midterm elections, I found myself a in dark lobby at NBC Studios in midtown Manhattan, scrolling through Twitter and waiting for a network spokesperson to retrieve me as a man vacuumed yellow leaves off the black carpet.

By then, Beyonce had donned a black-and-white baseball hat emblazoned with the name “Beto.” At around 7:30 p.m., the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted that it was asking for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into a crowd-control exercise near a Latino district in Texas, while many more people were tweeting about broken voting machines and unyielding queues outside poll stations as closing time loomed.

Voter suppression was the topic on everyone’s lips.

But attitudes upstairs, at MSNBC’s studios, were more cautious. Much of the focus was on Steve Kornacki as he tapped around his “big board,” a large interactive map of the U.S. where he factored together stats on various candidates, past races, census data, and rolling election results. This year the big board got a big update. It can now look at individual voter districts, and it has a new feature called, “What If.” The latter is a magical algorithm that allows Kornacki to project possible outcomes based on single seat changes. Rather than making one big prediction about which way the election will go, Kornacki can give lots of little possibilities. These tools are meant to give nuance to local races, thereby painting a more refined portrait of the overall political landscape.

This level of granularity also means anchors can stick to more conservative observations and pull back on the kinds of poll-reliant close calls that led pundits to make the wrong call in 2016. Notably, during this year’s election, Fox News was the first network to announce that the House would go to the Democrats, while NBC and others waited for more definitive final results.

This investment into sure answers it isn’t just going into technology. NBC sent out 30 reporters to jaunt around small towns, mingle with the electorate, and peak into the particulars of district races, an unusual choice for a midterm race.

“We felt very strongly that we needed to cover this race from the ground and not layer in national analysis onto it,” said Janelle Rodriguez, senior VP of NBC News Editorial, sitting at a petite conference table in her office as a grid of screens silently flashed pie charts and bar graphs featuring exit-poll data from the top news networks. It was important, she said, to get the details. “Polls in midterms don’t give you as much visibility as they do in the national races because you’re talking district by district and small polling samples,” she said.