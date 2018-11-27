This is what it’s like to be an immigration attorney in 2018

Editor’s Note: This story is part of our feature, “Secrets of 13 of the most productive people.” See the complete 2018 list here.

I oversee all the legal work and manage our team of attorneys, legal assistants, and administrative staff in Fort Worth, Texas. That involves figuring out how many cases we can take, [devising] legal strategies, and managing attorneys and project managers in our [five] other offices. I have my own caseload as well, about 30 cases that I’m actively working on, and about 60 that are pending.

I go to the detention center about every other week. It’s sensory overload. Heavy, locked doors are constantly being opened and shut, making loud, banging sounds, so it’s hard to hear my client speak. The guards walk up and down the hall with their walkie-talkies, and we can constantly hear their communication with the other guards. It is very distracting. The meeting rooms are barren and drab, with fluorescent lighting. It’s not conducive to people opening up and telling me about the worst moments of their lives. It is a dehumanizing and draining experience.

I’ve learned to just allow myself to feel sad and then move forward. After I experience sadness over having lost a case or some awful new policy, like separating children from their parents, I try to find an outlet–either exercise or talking with coworkers. Humor helps.

I also make sure to have regularly scheduled self-care days in our office where we do something fun and take a break from the serious nature of our work. I think it helps prevent burnout.

Time she gets up

6:30 a.m.

First thing she does in the morning

“I listen to the news while I get ready for work.”