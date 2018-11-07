Polarization is an opportunity for mission-driven brands

Record turnout for the midterms reflects an electorate that is more engaged and polarized than ever. The deep polarization extends to every sector of society–including businesses. In years past, company executives went to great pains to avoid publicly discussing politics for fear of alienating customers, but since 2016 the proceed-only-with-caution rule book has been tossed out the executive suite window. Increasingly, consumers expect brands and their leaders to take a stand . However, doing so carries risks for large public companies. Just look at Nike, which took on social injustice by hiring Colin Kaepernick for its high-profile ad campaign , or Dick’s Sporting Goods, which took on gun safety in the wake of the Parkland shootings. Taking a stand was brave for those companies’ executives who risked–and received–blowback for their decisions. Leaders at privately held startups and consumer brands, on the other hand, “unburdened” of large, diverse customer, partner, and employee populations, risk far less by acting in accordance with their conscience. They enjoy one clear advantage over their deep-pocketed competitors: political maneuverability. If Nike can just do it, certainly startups can, too.

Startups should never enter the culture wars purely for commercial gain, but if they’re already mission-driven, the polarized political climate presents a rare opportunity for differentiation. Much of the consumer retail battlefront is dominated by trillion-dollar Amazon and its well-resourced competitors like Walmart, both perpetually strengthening with hurricane-force tailwinds. Maneuverability may be the secret weapon startups can sling at their wealthy but apolitical Goliaths.

Today, more than ever, consumers want to purchase products from brands whose values match their own . Millennials, who indicated an intent to vote in record numbers this election , have long demonstrated an interest in using their purchasing power to propel social change. This holiday season, which kicks off in just over two weeks, millennials will be joined in force by other demographic cohorts seeking to nurse their wounds or fuel their momentum through the force of their wallets. Shoppers will be searching for mission-driven brands that support their beliefs. Here are tips for brands hoping to connect with those values-seeking consumers:

1: Causes should extend naturally from the business model

Customers can smell authenticity, just as they can smell the stench of opportunism. Social missions should be authentic to the business model and never forced. For example, thredUP and The RealReal, used apparel marketplaces, express their values in environmental terms, given the textile industry’s significant greenhouse-gas emissions and the potential positive emissions impact from clothing reuse. When thredUP criticized Burberry for burning $37 million worth of clothes , the argument extended naturally from their brand. Similarly, Impossible Foods , which makes plant-based “meat,” also extols the potential environmental impact of their work. For Airbnb, whose business model involves welcoming strangers into homes, taking a stand against housing discrimination was natural. Since Salesforce.com creates software, it’s logical that it donates software to schools and nonprofits . The opportunities here are endless. In fact, most clean energy, healthcare tech, and consumer-focused companies have opportunities to adopt causes that extend naturally from their business models.

2: Values should be consistent across all areas of the business

Corporate values can’t be hollow statements; they should permeate all business practices, from hiring and compensation to product development, customer support, distribution, and manufacturing. For example, Everlane is molding itself as a millennial-focused Gap focused on ethical pricing and manufacturing processes . Toms, which operates a “One for One” donation model for every product sold, is also transparent in its supply chain practices . Thrive Causemetics, which operates a similar donation model , advertises that its products are vegan and cruelty-free. In contrast, it would be pretty outrageous for a so-called socially focused startup to enable child labor through its suppliers or expose employees to unsafe chemicals or working conditions. The company’s stated values should be exercised consistently, from every stakeholder to every worker, including those employed throughout the indirect supply chain.

3: It’s not enough to study customers’ demographics; brands must understand customers’ values, too

Patagonia and REI make outdoor clothes, so last year when they protested the Trump Administration’s decision to for shrink public monuments , they were taking a reasonable, calculated risk in assuming that most of their outdoor-loving customers would be excited rather than angered by their political stance. Smart-watercooler company Bevi has done such a good job of promoting itself as the healthy, techie alternative to soft drinks that the sitcom Silicon Valley featured it in an episode and a fitness tech company threw a party (and invited a New Yorker journalist ) to celebrate the installation of their first cooler.