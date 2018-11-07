Samsung says its first foldable display smartphones are coming soon

Samsung announced today at its developer conference in San Francisco that it will soon sell devices that have foldable displays.

The company showed off a prototype phone with a small screen on one side, and a large screen on the other that folds out to a tablet-sized 7.3 inches. Samsung says it is also working on other form factors, including rollable and stretchable displays.

The user interface, Samsung says, will use the two screens to enable true multitasking use cases. The announcement comes on the same day that Google announced that its Android operating system will support foldable displays.

“The core benefit of a foldable smartphone is that the user can have the benefit of a larger display but can still fit it into their pocket, coat or purse,” said Moor Insights & Strategy principal analyst Patrick Moorhead. “It also needs a new UI that scales between smartphone and tablet and therefore Samsung introduced One UI.”

Samsung, which makes displays for all kinds of devices under many brand names, says it had to reinvent the underlying components used in future foldable-screen devices, as well as develop a new material for the protective layer that sits on top of the display. The layers of display materials also have to move, instead of just laying on top of each other in a static position.

Infinity Flex Display plus One UI. 7.3" display then fold and use as a regular smartphone, then put it in your pocket. Use three apps at once. Supported by Google with new APIs. Wow. #SDC18 pic.twitter.com/tmcXt6svoN — Patrick Moorhead (@PatrickMoorhead) November 7, 2018

The new smart displays will go into production “in the coming months,” Samsung says. When the first Samsung flexible display device comes to market is still unclear.